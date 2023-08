DECATUR, Ga. — Columbia High School, in DeKalb County, has been evacuated, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say there was smoke in the hallways, leading to the emergency action.

At this time, students, faculty and staff have all been removed from the school and fire crews are on the scene.

It’s unknown what caused the smoke, or whether there is an active fire at the school.

We will continue to update this developing situation.