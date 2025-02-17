DeKalb County fire captain dies after cancer battle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of a beloved fire captain who recently died after battling cancer.

Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department Capt. Charlene Jaudon lost her batter with cancer on Saturday morning, the department announced in a social post.

The department said Jaudon was a valued member of the team for nearly 20 years.

“Captain Jaudon bravely battled cancer while consistently maintaining her infectious spirit and warm smile,” the department said. “As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her life and her impact on those around her. She will always be remembered as an incredible friend, a devoted family member, and a cherished part of the DCFR family.”

The department says to support her family with your thoughts and prayers. The services for Jaudon have not been released.