DeKalb County distributes hundreds of free gun safes to promote safety

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — More than 400 DeKalb County firearm owners received free gun safes over the weekend in an effort to keep weapons out of the wrong hands.

The giveaway, held at all four DeKalb County police precincts, also included instructions on how to properly use the safes. Officials say the goal is to ensure gun owners serve as the first line of defense in preventing loaded firearms from being accessed by children or stolen and used in crimes.

The county still has free gun safes available at its four police precincts during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old, live in DeKalb County, and own a firearm.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story