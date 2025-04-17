Local

DeKalb County detention officer fired, arrested after smuggling contraband into jail

Handcuffs (BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta jail guard was fired and later arrested after trying to smuggle contraband into the jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Randle, a 22-year-old detention officer, was caught bringing contraband into the jail.

There is no word on what he was smuggling into the jail.

Randle faces multiple charges for violating his oath and crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, and/or drugs.

Randle worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for seven months, officials say.

He was later released on $5,000 bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!