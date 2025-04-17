DeKalb County detention officer fired, arrested after smuggling contraband into jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta jail guard was fired and later arrested after trying to smuggle contraband into the jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Randle, a 22-year-old detention officer, was caught bringing contraband into the jail.

There is no word on what he was smuggling into the jail.

Randle faces multiple charges for violating his oath and crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, and/or drugs.

Randle worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for seven months, officials say.

He was later released on $5,000 bond.