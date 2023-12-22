DeKalb County CEO, board of commissioners give retention bonuses to 6,000 employees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Around 6,000 DeKalb County city employees went home with an extra $1,500 this holiday season after County CEO Michael Thurmond approved a retention bonus.

“Our employees are DeKalb County’s most valuable asset,” Thurmond said. “Their commitment, dedication and hard work during some of the toughest times in DeKalb’s history have been invaluable.”

Employees eligible for the bonus received their $1,500 payment in November, the city said.

Since the pandemic, Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners have authorized several bonuses and pay raises.

Those include:

August 2021 — $2,000 one-time retention incentive payment to employees.

In November 2022 — Non-frontline employees received a $1,000 retention incentive.

April 2022 — Public safety employees received a $3,000 one-time retention incentive payment.

April 2023:

Starting salary for police recruits was increased to $55,000 and $51,000 for fire recruits.

The minimum wage for county employees was increased to $17 per hour, up from $15 per hour.

