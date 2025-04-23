DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The general manager of a DeKalb County BBQ restaurant is hoping to rebuild her family’s home after it was completely destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

Ford BBQ Tucker general manager Hayley and her husband, Joel, recently rushed their son to the ER with a high fever. While they were at the hospital, they received a call that their home was on fire.

When they returned home, it was completely engulfed in flames.

The family’s beloved dog Bella died in the fire. The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with repair costs.

“If you know anything about Hayley and Joel, you know that they are the two most caring and loving people on the planet. If needed, they would still give you the shirt off their backs even though it was the last shirt to their name,” the GoFundMe post read.

So far, the family has raised more than $12,000. To help donate, click here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DeKalb County BBQ restaurant general manager home destroyed by fire (Ford BBQ)

DeKalb County BBQ restaurant general manager home destroyed by fire (Ford BBQ)