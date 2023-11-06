DeKalb County 8-year-old stabbed with blade at school

LITHONIA, Ga. — A third grader is recovering after another student stabbed him with a blade.

It took place at Stoneview Elementary School in DeKalb County.

A third-grader was rushed to a hospital from Stoneview Elementary Thursday morning after his classmate sliced his hand with a box cutter-type blade.

Students were playing with it and a female student ended up accidentally stabbing the 8-year-old boy in the hand.

Relatives say the healing process has been painful for the 8-year-old.

“It’s seven inches on top of his hand and he’s gotta walk around here with this scar the rest of his life. It’s not called for,” the grandmother said.

The victim was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he was treated and had to stay over the weekend.

When the district was budgeting money to install metal detectors, they went by the numbers. Elementary school kids are not the students bringing weapons to school, for the most part.

However now, the victims family is asking for reconsideration.

“Metal detectors are needed in all schools from elementary all the way up to college because safety does not have an age on it,” the victim’s grandmother said.

The district sent a letter to parents Friday letting them know what happened.

The incident was not considered something malicious where the kids were deliberately trying to hurt each other. They were playing and someone got hurt.

The code of conduct says the student could be suspended, or possibly expelled. It’s also a possibility of criminal charges.

WSB-TV’s Tyisha Fernandes contributed to this report.



