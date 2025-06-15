DeKalb commissioner responds to shooting that claimed lives of mother and son

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County commissioner is speaking out following the heartbreaking loss of a mother and her 7-year-old son in a domestic-related shooting.

Commissioner Nicole Massiah released a statement expressing deep sorrow and concern after the tragic events that unfolded Friday night at the Forest at Columbia Apartments. Authorities say 29-year-old Tomika Pullins and her son, Dior Scott, were shot and killed during a domestic dispute.

“The loss of life, especially that of a child is devastating and incomprehensible,” Commissioner Massiah said. “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victims as they cope with this unimaginable grief.”

Massiah also extended her gratitude to the first responders and investigators who acted swiftly, taking the alleged shooter into custody shortly after the incident.

DeKalb County Police continue to investigate the case.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story