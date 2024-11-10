DeKalb Co. Jail replacing broken cell windows with metal panels, hope to discourage vandalism

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at the DeKalb County Jail are addressing a security concern over broken windows in cells.

The 30-year-old jail currently houses over 1,900 men and women.

With winter approaching, the sheriff’s office will place metal panels on all broken cell windows at the jail.

When windows break in the future, they will also be sealed and covered with metal panels.

The sheriff’s office expects that having a metal panel instead of a window will discourage future vandalism incidents.

Cells will also be upgraded with tamper-resistant, energy-efficient lighting.

“Deliberate inmate vandalism has left us no choice but to seal all cell windows that have been broken, burned, cracked and/or completely destroyed. Not only does this situation represent a serious widespread breach of security but it also presents a threat to the health and well-being of inmates as cold winter weather is upon us,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. “Broken cell windows create costly security and weatherization issues. Not realizing how open windows prevent efficient heating in their cells and puts them at risk for other dangers, inmates continue to break out windows to allow entry of contraband – items such as cigarettes, drugs, cellphones, and other dangerous objects from the outside.”