DeKalb Co. homeowners frustrated strangers are using their property as illegal dumping ground

STONECREST, Ga. — Ronnie George and Tammy Davis say they’re frustrated strangers are using their family’s property as a dumping ground.

“It’s a constant money pit, for somebody else dumping illegally,” David said.

George told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that he lives in Dallas, Georgia, and said for months they’ve been trying to sell his family’s Stonecrest home.

In April, he says the city of Stonecrest alerted him about the dumping. They paid nearly $5,000 to haul the items away.

“Everything was fine and then the next week it was destroyed again,” George told Lincoln.

George said items are being dumped weekly.

He says the problem is so bad they’ve installed surveillance cameras throughout the property.

One by one, their cameras captured people unloading items.

One person was a City of Atlanta employee who tossed out their medical records and city documents.

George showed Lincoln a City of Atlanta identification card.

He says their camera also recorded Stone Mountain-based junk removal company Jarrell Services LLC.

He says this company has been to his property multiple times.

Lincoln called the company.

The owner confirmed he owns Jarrell Services LLC.

He blamed his employees for doing the dumping, despite George showing Channel 2 several images of the same person returning to his property.

The owner did confirm with Lincoln that code enforcement reached out him regarding the illegal dumping.