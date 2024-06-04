DeKalb CEO proposing water, sewer rate increase to fix aging systems

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As neighbors in Atlanta deal with an ongoing water crisis, DeKalb County’s chief executive officer plans to call for a water rate increase to fix their aging systems.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said that county leaders need to be proactive in funding infrastructure.

Atlantans learned over the weekend that an aging infrastructure can break. Thurmond knows the pain required to move through that.

“We replaced pipes on Briarcliff [Road] that were over 100 years old,” he said.

Thurmond told Farmer there’s no avoiding the billions in improvements that are required for a metropolitan area with our age and growth.

“Atlanta implemented its water distribution center in the late 1800′s and DeKalb shortly there after in the early 1940′s. We have aging systems, a growing population and great expense in order to upgrade and improve our systems.”

Thurmond said that he will call for a multi-year water and sewer rate increase to finance repairs and upgrades.

Thurmond did not say on Monday how much the increase will be, but he is expected to make the official ask at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m.

Thurmond said he believes leaders can’t keep punting on funding infrastructure, even if it’s politically unpopular.

“We take it for granted that we will receive fresh water out of our faucets when we turn them, when it’s time to take a bath or cook this evening’s dinner,” Thurmond said. “It is so central, but unfortunately, these pipes underground out of sight and mind until there’s a break.”

Last month, DeKalb County Public Works and Infrastructure Committee were presented a plan to replace parts of their current water system for $4.4 billion. That price tag is for the county to replace nearly 2,000 miles of water pipes that will be 70 years old by 2050.



