DeKalb assistant principal on leave after mother says video shows him mistreating daughter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother sent a video to our partners at Channel 2 Action News that she says confirms an assistant principal at her daughter’s middle school was mistreating her and even cursing at her.

He is now on paid leave.

The mother says the interaction with the Miller Grove Middle School principal happened during the second week of school. She said the verbal exchange from a male principal was unnecessary.

In the video, her daughter is seen grabbing her backpack and leaving when asked. She also said her daughter is often picked on and triggered by other students.

After sharing the video with the DeKalb County School District, they say an investigation is now underway.

“We have been made aware of an allegation involving an inappropriate interaction between a Miller Grove Middle School employee and a student. As a result, the employee in question has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted,” Principal Sharon Evans wrote in a letter to parents.

The mother did not want to talk on camera without her attorney. She said this is not the first time her daughter has expressed concerns about the principal.

The district said they are unable to say more at this time due to the investigation.

“Our school personnel are fully cooperating with the investigation led by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and District administrators,” district officials said in a statement. “We remain committed to being as transparent as possible to families and staff as we partner to address these types of situations appropriately.

“However, we cannot provide additional comments regarding this matter at this time due to the ongoing investigation.”





