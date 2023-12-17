DeKalb apartment complex heavily damaged by fire, crews working to determine cause

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to battle a large fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

DeKalb County fire officials said at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, crews received reports of a fire at an apartment on Eastwyck Circle.

When crews arrived, they found that the fire had spread from the apartment to most of the complex.

Officials said eight to 10 apartments were involved in the blaze. The number of displaced residents has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities added that most of the fire was on the roof of the building and that there was a partial collapse inside.

The cause is under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group