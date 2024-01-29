Local

Decatur resident killed in head-on crash due to reckless driver

Decatur Police cruiser ((Courtesy: City of Decatur Police Department))

DECATUR, Ga. — Police say a Decatur resident died Sunday morning in a head-on crash due to the actions of a reckless driver.

According to Decatur police, a Dodge Charger was traveling recklessly on South Candler Road just before 7 a.m.

At some point, the Charger crossed into the oncoming lanes to pass another vehicle and struck an Infiniti QX4 head-on.

A passenger in the Infiniti received critical injuries during the crash.

The victim, identified as Frankie Gresham, 63, died while being taken to the hospital.

The accident is being investigated and reconstructed by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Charges for the driver of the Charger have not yet been announced.

