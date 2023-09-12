Decatur Police on the hunt for driver who hit school crossing guard

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur Police are asking for help to locate the driver of a red sedan that hit a Decatur school crossing guard Monday, according to Decaturish.

The guard experienced non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to the hospital, and is expected to recover. The driver is facing multiple charges for fleeing the scene.

Sgt. John Bender told Decaturish, “On Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 8:19 am, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue in reference to an accident involving a City of Decatur crossing guard. The accident investigation revealed the crossing guard entered into the intersection at the appropriate time to cross a student across South Candler Street.

“A red sedan was turning right onto South Candler Street from East College Avenue. The driver of the sedan failed to yield to the crossing guard and struck the guard. The crossing guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the sedan fled the scene in the vehicle. The City of Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively working on the case and following up on leads. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.”

This is a developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group