Decatur Police arrest driver accused of hit and run with crossing guard

DECATUR, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say hit a crossing guard with his car and then drove away.

During a Tuesday night news conference Decatur Police announced they had arrested Alrahman Heath, 38.

Jeffrey Smith, 69, was helping a student walk across South Candler Street when he was struck by a car that failed to yield.

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear what school the student attended because Agnes Scott College, Beacon Hill Middle School and Oakhurst Cooperative Preschool are all in the area. The student was not hurt.

Heath is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on hit and run and failure to yield charges.

