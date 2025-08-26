Decatur man pleads guilty to raping two women in home invasions, gets life in prison

DECATUR, GA — A Decatur man will serve the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to raping two women asleep in their homes.

The cases stem from 2019 and 2020 in Lithonia and Stone Mountain.

In both crimes, the women awoke to being touched by a masked man.

In the first case, Nathan Mullins demanded money at gun point from the 29-year-old victim and when she didn’t have any, he raped her twice. She reported the rape, she reported the crime and Mullins’s DNA went into a database, but the case went cold.

Then in the following year, a 34-year-old woman asleep in her Stone Mountain home was also raped in the same manner.

After she also reported the crime, Mullins’s DNA came up in the database. Mullins was captured after being spotted on ATM surveillance using the victim’s ATM card.

He’s been sentenced to nine concurrent life sentences.