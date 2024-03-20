Local

Decatur man convicted of killing friend over $35 sentenced to life in prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Handcuffs (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur man has been convicted of murder after prosecutors said he killed a friend over $35.

On Monday, a DeKalb County judge found Rickey Carter, 65, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Carter is accused of killing Quinlan Parker, 48, on Jan. 28, 2022 on Maypop Lane in unincorporated Decatur. Parker suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Parker’s wife told police that Carter knocked on the couple’s door shortly after Parker got home from work. Carter was a longtime friend of Parker’s, so they let him in. The two men then started to argue about money that Parker had borrowed a few weeks earlier.

Parker’s stepdaughter started to record the fight on her cell phone. Carter then pulled out a small black gun and she heard a gunshot.

Carter tried to argue that he shot Parker in self-defense, but the video showed Parker backing away from Carter before he started shooting.

Carter was sentenced to serve life plus five years in prison.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!