Decatur hosts free Narcan training to combat opioid overdoses

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur Parents Network and the Georgia Education Foundation are teaming up to host a free Narcan training event Sunday afternoon at Legacy Park.

From 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. residents can stop by Hawkins Dining Hall to learn how to recognize and respond to drug overdoses.

Trainers from Georgia Overdose Prevention and the Decatur Prevention Initiative will lead the session, sharing real-life scenarios and guidance on how to save someone in crisis. Attendees will also receive free doses of Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Organizers say the training is especially aimed at young people. “This is the first training of this kind that we’ve done that has really been geared more towards high school students,” said Meagan Berardi, executive director of the Decatur Education Foundation. “We don’t expect that it will be our last.”

Berardi said the session will also highlight Georgia’s Good Samaritan Law, which protects people who call for help in an overdose situation from facing legal consequences. She added that counterfeit or laced drugs containing fentanyl make it dangerously easy for someone to accidentally overdose.

The training comes as communities continue to confront the opioid crisis. In 2023, 139 people died from opioid-involved overdoses in DeKalb County. Nationwide, opioids remain the leading cause of drug-related deaths, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl ranked second.

WSB’s Mary Ryan Howarth contribute to this story