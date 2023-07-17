Decatur on high alert after string of late night burglaries

The Decatur Police Department is warning residents and business owners about a recent string of burglaries.

Over the past few weeks there have been several business burglaries, usually between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

All have occurred within the City of Decatur and unincorporated DeKalb County.

Decatur Police say the suspects have been forcing entry by smashing glass windows and doors to order in gain access.

There are some possible leads in the burglaries but Decatur Police is asking anyone with information to call 404-373-6551.





