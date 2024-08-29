Death toll up to 9 in listeria outbreak tied to Boar’s Head deli meat, CDC says

ATLANTA — At least nine people have now died after getting sick in a listeria outbreak tied to a Boar’s Head deli meat recall.

Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc. has recalled 71 products and seven million pounds of deli meat after samples tested for listeria came back positive.

Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers late Wednesday that shows how many people have died, been hospitalized or reported getting sick.

The death toll now includes two deaths in South Carolina and one death in Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee and New York. The CDC previously reported three deaths in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

In total, the CDC says at least 57 people, including two in Georgia, have gotten sick or hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Georgia. ABC News reports that it is now the largest outbreak of its kind in the U.S. in more than a decade.

The listeria outbreak is tied to over seven million pounds of deli meat from Boar’s Head. The company has recalled 71 products that were made between May 10 and July 29. The products were sold under either the Boar’s Head or Old Country brands.

Boar’s Head said on its website that all recalled meats have been removed from stores, but the CDC warns that customers may still have the tainted meat in their fridge.

You should look for EST. 12612 or P-12612 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels with sell-by dates between July 19 and Oct. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.



