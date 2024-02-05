Local

Deadly crash shuts down busy I-285 ramp in DeKalb County

I-285 deadly crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down a ramp to a busy interstate as they investigate a deadly crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the Interstate 285 northbound exit to I-20 west in DeKalb County was shut down just before 7 a.m. due to a crash.

Triple Team Traffic confirmed that at least one person is dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities have not said how long the road will be shut down.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!