Deadly crash shuts down busy Fulton County road, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash shut down a busy road in Fulton County on Friday.

South Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a crash on Fulton Industrial Blvd northbound at Eagle Vista Pkwy.

According to the investigation, a vehicle was traveling north when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, it was unclear how long the road will be shut down.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group