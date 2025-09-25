Deadline nears to switch from paper Social Security checks to electronic payments

ATLANTA — The Social Security Administration is just days away from ending the practice of mailing physical checks to beneficiaries.

Anyone still receiving Social Security payments by paper check has until September 30 to make the switch to electronic payments. Officials warn failing to update could delay benefits.

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard says the change is not only necessary, but safer.

“The method of paying by check or receiving a payment by check is so filled with risks and fraud,” Howard said.

Howard noted that only a very small percentage of recipients, a tiny fraction of 1%, are still receiving paper checks. Many are older Americans who may need help making the transition.

For those recipients, Howard encourages family members and friends to step in and assist them before the deadline.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story