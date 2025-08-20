Deadline day for nearly 500,000 Georgia voters to maintain registration

ATLANTA — Wednesday is the final day for nearly half a million inactive Georgia voters to update their registrations or risk being removed from the rolls.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the targeted voters have not cast a ballot in at least nine years. Notices were mailed to those affected, giving them 40 days to confirm or update their information either online or by mail.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the cleanup is aimed at maintaining accurate voter records. “What we believe is that most of these folks probably have just moved away.”

He added, “Up to 10% of all people move every year, now some of that is within the state, some of that is within the county, things like that; but a lot of people move to other states.”

Raffensperger also noted, “We don’t do this because you’ve missed one election, it’s actually several years.”

Voters can update their status on the Secretary of State’s website. Raffensperger emphasized that even if a registration is canceled, voters can still re-register before the next election.

