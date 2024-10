Cobb County, GA — On Tuesday, DEA discovered a large meth lab in a house in Cobb County after a traffic stop.

DEA arrest three people on drug charges --a huge meth lab was being operated in a Cobb County neighborhood and was close to nine elementary schools, seven middle schools, and nine high schools.

Officials said they found 500 kilograms of meth.

Agents arrested three people, who are believed to be undocumented immigrants.