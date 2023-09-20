Local

Ga. DDS adding self-service kiosks at 20 metro Atlanta offices

Department of Driver Services

The process of renewing your driver’s license will soon be easier. The department of driver services in Georgia is adding self-service kiosks at 20 metro Atlanta offices.

DDS spokesperson Susan Sports says those kiosks will let you avoid waiting in line.

“You can get a new picture made, and not have to fill out paperwork on the computer terminal or take a number,” says Sports.

The new kiosks should be up and running within a month. You’ll also be able to renew a license at kiosks now located in metro Atlanta area grocery stores.

