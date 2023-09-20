Ga. DDS adding self-service kiosks at 20 metro Atlanta offices

The process of renewing your driver’s license will soon be easier. The department of driver services in Georgia is adding self-service kiosks at 20 metro Atlanta offices.

DDS spokesperson Susan Sports says those kiosks will let you avoid waiting in line.

“You can get a new picture made, and not have to fill out paperwork on the computer terminal or take a number,” says Sports.

The new kiosks should be up and running within a month. You’ll also be able to renew a license at kiosks now located in metro Atlanta area grocery stores.