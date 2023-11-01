Day-long chase through Paulding Co. leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and several others are injured after a car wreck in Paulding County.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for the driver of a vehicle that caused a wreck around 6:49 a.m. Tuesday at Mulberry Rock and Cohran roads.

The sheriff’s office several people were injured in the crash and one later died. The victim has not been identified.

Deputies said officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers chased the driver around the county for “the better part of the day.”

At one point, swarmed the area of Buchanan Highway and GA 120 westbound and the Roses store searching for the driver.

Later Paulding authorities, along with GSP and the U.S. Marshals, captured the driver, identified as Michael Anthony Morgan, Jr.,41, at a home in Temple. He was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Morgan is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, serious injury by vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, and defective tires.

The sheriff’s office said Morgan also has multiple warrants from various jurisdictions. He is behind bars at the Paulding County Jail being held without bond.