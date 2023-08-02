Dare to dream: Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed, rises to $1.25 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a near-record estimated $1.25 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s estimated $1.1 billion pot of gold.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 with a Mega Ball of 12.

The $1.25 billion jackpot would be Mega Millions’ fourth-largest ever. It could climb even higher as more and more tickets are gobbled up leading to Friday night’s drawing.

Tuesday’s grand prize was initially estimated at $1.05 billion after no tickets matched all six numbers in last Friday night’s drawing, but grew in the following days.

Although nobody claimed the top prize, two tickets in Georgia are worth $10,000 each by matching four white balls and the Mega Ball.

Whoever wins a Mega Millions jackpot has the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for the new jackpot would be roughly $625.3 million before taxes.

