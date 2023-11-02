‘Dangerous’ Carroll fugitive captured after month-long manhunt

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who has been on the run for more than a month has been captured, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Andrew “Andy” Floyd Acklin was wanted for multiple felonies.

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, officials said he led deputies on a chase that ended on NE Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.

Early Thursday morning, Carroll County authorities announced that Acklin was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Deputies did not say exactly where Acklin was captured.

The sheriff’s office said an additional arrest was made concerning this case. The investigation is ongoing.

