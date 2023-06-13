A cold front currently moving through north Georgia is going to set the stage for some potentially severe storms on Tuesday.

Damaging wind gusts, hail possible with strong to severe storms today (NWS)

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says Tuesday’s weather will expand on the heavy rainfall metro Atlanta saw over the weekend, following a very dry start to the month.

“Multiple rounds of thunderstorms rolled through metro Atlanta this past Sunday and early Monday morning, producing torrential downpours that accumulated in a short amount of time,” Edwards writes. “The heaviest rain fell near Lake Lanier, where 2.34″ of rainfall was observed between midnight Sunday morning through 8 a.m. Monday morning.”

On Tuesday, experts predicted lots of sunshine and clouds would start the day.

As strong to severe storms roll through the state, experts say residents should brace for damaging wind gusts along with the potential for hail.

Rain and more storms could return to metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

