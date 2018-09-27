Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 85
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 69°
  • heavy-rain-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy Showers. H 82° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Dalton, Bengals to test Falcons defense hit hard by injuries
Close

Dalton, Bengals to test Falcons defense hit hard by injuries

Dalton, Bengals to test Falcons defense hit hard by injuries
Photo Credit: 25
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bernard is expected to start against an Atlanta defense that has been unable to cover running backs as receivers out of the backfield for two straight weeks. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Dalton, Bengals to test Falcons defense hit hard by injuries

Updated:
Photo Credit: 25

ATLANTA -  Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel described safety Ricardo Allen's season-ending torn Achilles tendon as "another devastating blow" to the Atlanta Falcons' defense.

Unfortunately for the Falcons (1-2), Manuel has made similar comments too often in the first month of the season. Every week, it seems, the Atlanta defense has to adjust to another jarring injury .

After already placing four players on injured reserve, including three top starters on defense, the Falcons will attempt to regroup when they face quarterback Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Allen was hurt early in overtime of last week's 43-37 loss to New Orleans . The Falcons gave up 32 first downs and 534 yards as Saints quarterback Drew Brees took advantage of a depleted defense that already has lost safety Keanu Neal for the season and linebacker Deion Jones for at least eight weeks.

Defensive ends Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby also were held out against New Orleans with groin injuries. McKinley is expected to play this week.

Players and coaches often recite "next man up" statements of hope, but that jargon carries little weight when that next man doesn't play like the starter he replaced.

"This time the next man has got to be ready to tackle," Manuel said. "We all saw that. It was nowhere near our standard a week ago."

The defensive woes have overshadowed Atlanta's offensive revival. The Falcons lost last week despite Matt Ryan's first career game with five touchdown passes, including three to rookie Calvin Ridley .

Atlanta also has lost left guard Andy Levitre for the season with torn triceps.

The Bengals (2-1) have ample weapons to take advantage of replacement starters, even with running back Joe Mixon missing his second straight game following knee surgery.

Giovani Bernard is expected to start against an Atlanta defense unable to cover running backs out of the backfield for two straight weeks. Alvin Kamara (15 for 124 yards) and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (14 for 102 yards) each had big receiving days against the Falcons.

The Falcons rank 27th overall on defense. The Bengals, only one spot better at 26th, have their own defensive concerns, especially on third down . Cincinnati has allowed opponents to convert 52 percent of third downs, worst in the NFL.

New Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin saw indications of improvement against Carolina, when Cincinnati allowed only 2 of 7 conversions on third down in the second half.

"Believe it or not, I thought we were really close to fixing it this week," Austin said. "I think we'll have an opportunity to fix that. I think we'll be better next week."

Here are some things to look for in only the 14th meeting between the Bengals and Falcons:

GIO'S MOMENT

The Bengals will rely heavily on Bernard for a second straight game. Bernard had 12 carries for 61 yards in the loss to Carolina, and caught five passes for 25 yards. One of Bernard's best games came in 2014 against the Falcons, when he had 169 scrimmage yards — 90 rushing, 79 receiving — during the Bengals' 24-10 win.

RYAN'S OPTIONS

With the Saints devoting extra defensive attention to Julio Jones last week, Ridley ripped man coverages to set a franchise rookie record for touchdown catches in a game. Now the passing game looks more balanced with Jones, Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and tight end Austin Hooper among Ryan's options.

"It feels good to see all of us involved and we're moving the ball like we want to move it," Ridley said.

HELP COMING

The Bengals get back linebacker Vontaze Burfict after the Atlanta game. He was suspended for the first four because he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

NEW STARTERS

Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards will be Atlanta's starters at the safety spots. Wes Schweitzer took over for Levitre last week. Rookie linebacker Foye Oluokun moves into the lineup in Atlanta's base defense, though nickel back Brian Poole started last week.

'BAMA BRAGGING

Three former Alabama players will be lined up in the passing game with a little nostalgia and pride on the line . Atlanta receiver Julio Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 out of Alabama, where cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick guarded him in practice. Kirkpatrick went to Cincinnati with the 17th overall pick a year later. Ridley also is from Alabama.

Kirkpatrick said "Bragging rights and everything" will be on the line.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay contributed to this report

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept 23, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen leaves the game with an injury during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel described safety Ricardo Allen’s season-ending torn Achilles tendon as “another devastating blow” to the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. Unfortunately for the Falcons

Close

Dalton, Bengals to test Falcons defense hit hard by injuries

Photo Credit: 1-2
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept 23, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen leaves the game with an injury during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel described safety Ricardo Allen’s season-ending torn Achilles tendon as “another devastating blow” to the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. Unfortunately for the Falcons
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning
    Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning
    The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Thursday surrounding a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. >> Read more trending news What was expected to be a simple nomination process has been marred by a growing number of women accusing the judge of of inappropriate, alcohol-fueled conduct in high school or college. Earlier this month, Christine Blasey Ford told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party in the 1980s, when they were both teenagers. She appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to talk about the alleged assault. >> Kavanaugh hearing: Brett Kavanaugh calls hearing a 'circus' (live updates) At least two other women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that he made unwanted advances toward her at a party in a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, while she and Kavanaugh were attending Yale University. Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday revealed that he is representing a third Kavanaugh accuser, Julie Swetnick, who says that she witnessed Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, getting girls drunk at parties in the 1980s so that they could be assaulted. Here are the latest updates: Update 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept 27: Republican senators said the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and “see where we are.” After meeting, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “There will be a vote tomorrow morning.” Update 7:00 p.m. EDT Sept 27: President Donald Trump said on social media that his Supreme Court nominee held his own during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday into allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett  Kavanaugh. “Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him, Trump tweeted near the end of the day-long hearing, calling Kavanaugh’s testimony “powerful, honest and riveting.” The president also again accused the Democrats of a political hit job. “Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist,” he said.  Trump is calling on the Senate for a vote on the Kavanaugh nomination. Update 6:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was repeatedly asked by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday whether he would allow a FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him by three different women.  “I’ll do whatever the committee wants,” Kavanaugh siad over and over throughout the afternoon. In closing, Kavanaugh was asked to swear to God that he never committed any of the acts he was accused of. “I’ve never done this to her or anyone else,” Kavanaugh said when asked if he assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers. “I swear to God.” “It’s not true,” he said, when asked about the allegations by former college classmate Deborah Ramirez. He also denied the allegations of participating in gang rapes alleged by Julie Swetnick. Most of the Republicans on the committee expressed sorrow to Kavanaugh during the hearing for what he and his family have endured throughout the past few weeks as the allegations against him mounted. Republicans are holding a meeting Thursday evening to assess the day and how the hearing went and to see whether they have enough votes to approve Kavanugh’s nomination and send it to the Senate for a full vote. Update 5:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing Thursday that his life has been turned upside down by the sexual misconduct allegations against him. 'My life is totally and permanently altered,'  Kavanaugh said, while continuing to profess his innocence. Republican senators on the committee gave up questioning by the outside counsel, Rachel Mitchell, who they brought in to question Ford and Kavanaugh, and started asking Kavanaugh questions themselves. South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham became so angry at one point during questioning by Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin that he responded by yelling about the nomination process . He accused Democrats of creating a circus-like environment and forever tainting the nominating process. 'This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics,' Graham yelled. Update 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kavanaugh choked up Thursday during his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing to address a sexual misconduct allegation made against him by Ford. He said that his 10-year-old daughter told his wife in recent days that “we should pray for (Ford).” >> From Cox Media Group's Jamie Dupree: LIVE UPDATES from inside the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing room “That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old,” he said as his voice cracked. “We mean no ill will.” He forcefully repeated his prior denials of Ford’s claim that he sexually assaulted her at a gathering in the 1980s. “I am innocent,” he said. “I never committed sexual assault.” Update 3:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee ended Thursday afternoon after about four hours of testimony. Kavanaugh is expected to testify shortly. Update 11:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: President Donald Trump is watching Ford's testimony from Air Force One as he travels Thursday from New York City to Washington, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told White House pool reporters. Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford said in her opening statement Thursday at a public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that she believed Kavanaugh was going to rape her during an encounter in the summer of 1982. She detailed the assault, which she said happened at a small gathering at a home in Maryland, at Thursday’s hearing. She told senators that Kavanaugh and Judge were visibly drunk during the party and that she had one beer herself. When she went upstairs to use the restroom, she says she was pushed into a bedroom across the hallway and shoved onto a bed. She said they locked the door behind them and that one of them turned up music that was playing. She said Kavanaugh ran his hands over her body and ground his hips into hers. She yelled, but said that Kavanaugh was too heavy to shift off her. As she tried to shout for help, she said Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth. >> Livestream: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify  “That was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life,” she said. “It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.” She said Judge jumped on the bed twice, and the second time caused her and Kavanaugh to roll off the bed. She ran from the room into the nearby bathroom, where she stayed until after she heard Kavanaugh and Judge leave the bedroom, she said. She said that after the assault, “I was too ashamed to tell anyone these details. I did not want to tell my parents that, at age 15, I was in a house without anyone present, drinking beer with boys.' Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has opened Thursday’s public committee hearing over Ford’s allegations. Update 8:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ford will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing that could decide the fate of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.  >> Click here for live updates from the hearing Update 7:58 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kavanaugh’s third accuser, Swetnick, discussed her allegations in a video clip shared by Showtime’s “The Circus.” “It wasn’t that I wanted to come out one day before the hearing,” Swetnick said in the video, which marks the first time she has spoken publicly on camera about the incident. “It’s that circumstances brought it out that way. This is something that occurred a long time ago, and it’s not that I just thought about it. It’s been on my mind ever since the occurrence. “As far as it goes, Brett Kavanaugh is going for a seat where he’s going to have that on the Supreme Court for the rest of his life,” she continued. “And if he’s going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated because from what I experienced firsthand, I don’t think he belongs on the Supreme Court.” >> Who is Rachel Mitchell, the woman who will be questioning Ford, Kavanaugh Swetnick added: “I just want the facts to come out, and I want it to be just, and I want the American people to have those facts and judge for themselves.” When asked which instances mentioned in her statement that she believes should disqualify Kavanaugh, she replied, “All of the above.”  “That’s not the type of behavior that anybody at any age should – I don’t think women should be treated that way, and I don’t think that any human being should be treated that way,” she said. >> Watch the clip here Update 7:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: The Senate Judiciary Committee heard about two more alleged incidents of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week, according to news reports. Kavanaugh has denied both incidents, which have been deemed less credible then those by the first three women who have come forward because they were made by anonymous individuals. >> Julie Swetnick steps forward as third accuser; Brett Kavanaugh denies accusations Update 7:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have again sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding another FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “Judiciary Dems are standing united to call on Donald Trump to reopen the FBI background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh or withdraw his nomination,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a post on social media. Trump has continued to defend Kavanaugh since the first accusations surfaced and did so again in a press conference Wednesday. He also rejected the idea of reopening an investigation into Kavanaugh’s background. “The FBI told us they’ve investigated Brett Kavanaugh five, six times over the years,” he said. However Trump left open the possibility of withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh if he “thought he was guilty of something like this.” Update 5:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump held a rare solo press conference with reporters in New York Wednesday afternoon where he again defended his  embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling him “the highest person.” Trump also blamed the Democrats again for the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination, saying there was plenty of time to investigate Kavanaugh on the sexual misconduct allegations, but that Democrats waited until his nomination hearing was over. >> Related: Kavanaugh hearing: What time, what channel, who is testifying, how to watch “They know it’s a big fat con job,” he said. “These are false accusations in certain cases,” Trump said, asking “Why did they wait so long?” The first accusations of sexual misconduct by Christine Blasey Ford were reported by The Washington Post on Sept. 16, just a few days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, even though Ford had contacted committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein several months earlier.  “Thirty-six years there’s no charge. All of a sudden the hearings are over and this comes out,” the president said. For the first time, though, Trump seemed open to hearing what Ford has to say about the incident involving Kavanaugh and said he’s open to “changing my mind.” “I’m going to see what happens tomorrow.”  >> Related: Who is Julie Swetnick, third woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct Update 3:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: Attorneys for Ford have provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with the results of a polygraph test she took last month that was focused on her allegation against Kavanaugh, The Associated Press reported. Documents obtained by the AP indicated Ford took the test Aug. 7. She  told the Post earlier this month that she had a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in early August. The test showed that the probability that Ford is lying about her accusation is 'close to zero,' CNN reported. However, the AP noted that the test hasn’t been independently verified by experts. Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump called new decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh that were unveiled Wednesday “ridiculous.” “It’s a horrible con game. I think the people are finding it out,” Trump said while speaking with reporters at the United Nations in New York. “Hopefully over the next couple of days it will be settled up and solved and we will have a Supreme Court Justice who will go down as the greatest ever.” Trump has repeatedly voiced support for Kavanaugh. “I think it's really working out very well,” Trump said Wednesday. “I think it's doing well.” Update 1:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump and Avenatti traded barbs  on Twitter Wednesday after new allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh surfaced. Avenatti also represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her efforts to break a non-disclosure agreement meant to bar her from talking about an affair she says she had with Trump a decade before his election. “Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump said. “He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships -- a total low-life!” Avenatti responded to the tweet within minutes, reminding Trump that his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion and a campaign finance charge stemming from so-called “hush money” payments made to Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. >> Cohen pleads guilty to 8 charges, says Trump told him to pay off Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal “You are (a) habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation,” Avenatti wrote. “You are so inept that your ‘best and brightest’ are Cohen and (Trump attorney Rudy) Giuliani. Let’s go.” Update 12:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released Kavanaugh’s written testimony one day before a scheduled hearing to address the sexual misconduct allegation Ford made against him. 'There has been a frenzy to come up with something -- anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious -- that will block a vote on my nomination,' Kavanaugh wrote. 'These are last-minute smears, pure and simple.” Kavanaugh said he spent most of his high school years 'focused on academics, sports, church and service.' However, he acknowledged that he drank alcohol and said he wasn't always on his best behavior. >> 5 things to know about the Supreme Court 'I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today,' he wrote. 'I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. “But that's not why we are here today. What I've been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.' Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to appear Thursday for a public hearing before Senate Judiciary Committee. Update 12:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: A third woman who is accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has been identified by attorney Michael Avenatti. Update 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 26: President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that Republicans “could not be nicer” in the way they’ve handled allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Kavanaugh. >> Supreme Court nomination: What happens after Trump makes his pick? “They could have pushed (Kavanaugh’s nomination) through two and a half weeks ago and you wouldn’t be talking about it right now,” he told reporters at the United Nations in New York. “The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process -- certainly could not be more respectful to the woman.” The president also reiterated his support for Kavanaugh and accused the Democrats again of playing “a con game” with the sexual misconduct allegations. “You don’t find people like this,” Trump said. “(Kavanaugh’s) an absolute gem, and he’s been treated very unfairly be the Democrats, who are playing a con game. They know what they’re doing -- it’s a con. They go into a backroom and theey talk to each other and they laugh at what they’re getting away with.” Update 8:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 26: Kavanaugh’s lawyers shared pages from the Supreme Court nominee’s 1982 calendar in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday night, USA Today and National Law Journal are reporting. His legal team plans to use the calendar pages to defend against Ford’s allegations, the newspaper reported. >> See the pages here Meanwhile, both outlets also reported that attorneys for Kavanaugh's first accuser, Ford, submitted signed declarations from four people corroborating her story. >> Read the statements here Update 10:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Senate Republican leaders have tapped Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Christine Blasey Ford and SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, according to a statement from committee chair Chuck Grassley. Mitchell, a career sex crimes prosecutor, will question Ford and Kavanaugh on Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when the two were in high school in the early 1980s. >> Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in first TV interview: ‘I never did any such thing’ “The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators  an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns,” Grassley said. Mitchell is on leave from the Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office in order to participate in the hearing Thursday. Update 8:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein called the planned vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination “outrageous.” “For Republicans to schedule a Friday vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, two days before Dr. Blasey Ford has had a chance to tell her story, is outrageous,” the California Democrat said in a statement Tuesday. Feinstein accused the GOP of creating an unfair process. “First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote, she said. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, however, denied the accusations.  >> SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in first TV interview repeatedly denies sexual assault accusations “Still taking this 1 step at a time,” Grassley said in a post on social media. Grassley said that committee rules require three days notice before a vote.  “So we’re following regular order,” he said. He also said if the committee isn’t ready to vote after Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday, then they’ll postpone it. Update 6:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote for Friday morning on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ford is set to testify before the committee on Thursday about the assault she said she suffered at the hands of Kavanaugh at a party when the two were still in high school. There’s no word yet on whether Ramirez will get a chance to tell her story before the committee votes, but committee staffers interviewed Kavanaugh Tuesday about her allegations and he denied them again, according to news reports. Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: An attorney representing Ramirez said Tuesday that his client wants the FBI to investigate allegations against Kavanaugh. “We remain adamant that an FBI investigation, where all witnesses are questioned under threat of perjury, is the only way to get the truth,” attorney John Clune wrote on Twitter. Clune added that Ramirez stands by her account of drunken wrongdoing by Kavanaugh, as told to The New Yorker and published Sunday. ﻿Original report: President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of using the allegations to play a “con game” with Kavanaugh. The president claimed that Deborah Ramirez, a woman who accused Kavanaugh of making unwanted sexual advances toward her during a college party in the 1980s, said, “She was totally inebriated, and she was all messed up, and she doesn’t know it was him, but it might have been.” “This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” Trump said. Ramirez is the second woman to go public with accusations against Kavanaugh. She told The New Yorker in a story published Sunday that he made unwanted advances toward her during a party at a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, while she and Kavanaugh were attending Yale University. >> Second Kavanaugh accuser: Who is Deborah Ramirez? University professor Christine Blasey Ford is expected to provide testimony Thursday at a public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about a separate alleged encounter she says she had with the Supreme Court nominee when they were both teenagers. Ford told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has issued several denials of the allegations. >> Who is Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court? 'I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,' Kavanaugh said in an interview that aired Monday on Fox News. 'I've always treated women with dignity and respect.' The Supreme Court nominee is also expected to testify at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
    Kavanaugh hearing runs red hot with partisan anger
    A hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolved into a partisan fistfight Thursday as Democrats and Republicans — and Kavanaugh himself — sparred over explosive allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted an acquaintance while both were teenagers. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, called the hearing a 'national disgrace,' while Texas Sen. John Cornyn said it was the most 'embarrassing scandal for the U.S. Senate since the McCarthy hearings' in the 1950s. Fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh was the 'most despicable thing' he has seen in politics. On the other side, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the hearing fundamentally 'unfair' to Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation. Republicans assigned a female prosecutor to question Ford on their behalf, even though 'she's not on trial,' Gillibrand said. Gillibrand and other Democrats were outraged that Republicans did not force a high school friend of Kavanaugh and other witnesses to testify under oath. Ford says Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge was present when the attack occurred. The charged atmosphere in the room was heightened by Kavanaugh himself, who delivered what has to rank among the most combative testimony ever heard in a congressional hearing room. As partisan as the nominating process has been, so too was the reaction. In Kavanaugh's angry and tearful opening statement, supporters saw an expression of the frustration Republicans have felt since Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump in July. But Democrats said Kavanaugh's 3 ½-hour appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee raised more questions than it answered. Kavanaugh's testimony 'had key gaps in substance and credibility,' said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and his frequent, angry outbursts 'raised questions about his temperament.' Still, most GOP senators were likely to stick with Kavanaugh, especially without corroborating evidence from Ford to back up her story. Trump and Senate Republicans have resisted Democratic calls for an FBI investigation into Ford's claims. While Ford's testimony was compelling and her countenance likable — Hatch called her 'attractive' and a good witness — her testimony did not appear to dramatically alter the political dynamic on his confirmation vote. The outcome largely sits where it has for weeks, on the shoulders of the few Republican senators who have not indicated how they will vote: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona. But other senators already in the 'yes' column could change their minds. Republicans control the Senate 51-49. If all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh, they can lose only one vote and still confirm him, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to cast the decisive vote in the event of a tie. President Donald Trump made clear he was sticking with Kavanaugh, tweeting immediately after the hearing that Kavanaugh's testimony was 'powerful, honest and riveting.' He called Democrats' 'search and destroy strategy' disgraceful and said the process 'has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct and resist.' Gillibrand, a longtime advocate for survivors of sexual violence, said the message Republicans were sending to sexual assault survivors — through the hearing and their support for Kavanaugh — was, 'We don't believe you, your voice doesn't matter and we don't value you.' Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, pressed Kavanaugh about his high school yearbook and the 'drinking' and 'sexual exploits' it mentions. After Kavanaugh talked about how he 'busted his butt' on academics and played sports in high school, Leahy said: 'We got a filibuster but not a single answer.' Leahy said after the hearing that Kavanaugh's answers were 'well-rehearsed.' Graham blamed Democrats for the hearing's partisan nature, saying they sat on allegations against Kavanaugh for weeks and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation. Democrats' tactics were 'the most unethical sham,' Graham said in a fiery speech. Hatch said the hearing was 'worse' than the 1991 hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — which Hatch also participated in and which led to a surge in the number of women elected to Congress the next year. 'I didn't think it could get any worse than that,' the veteran lawmaker told Kavanaugh. 'This is a national disgrace, the way you're being treated.' During her testimony, Ford, now 51, said of Kavanaugh, 'I believed he was going to rape me.' Ford said she was '100 percent' certain a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and clapped a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help. Kavanaugh said he did not question that Ford was assaulted, but said, 'I have never done this to her or to anyone.' Several women in the audience stood up when Ford finished testifying after more than four hours and said loudly, 'Thank you, Dr. Ford!' 'In the end there is likely to be as much doubt as certainty going out of this room today,' said Flake, one of the few undecided senators. He called for something rarely seen in the Senate: 'humility.' ____ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Juliet Linderman contributed to this story.
  • Kavanaugh-Ford hearing: A dramatic lesson on gender roles
    Kavanaugh-Ford hearing: A dramatic lesson on gender roles
    He let his anger flare repeatedly, interrupted his questioners and cried several times during his opening statement. She strived to remain calm and polite, despite her nervousness, and mostly held back her tears. Throughout their riveting, nationally televised testimony on Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh served as Exhibits A and B for a tutorial on gender roles and stereotypes. Amid the deluge of reaction on social media, one prominent observation: Ford, as a woman, would have been judged as a far weaker witness had she behaved as Kavanaugh did. 'Imagine a woman openly weeping like this on a national stage and still getting elected to the Supreme Court. Or any office,' tweeted Joanna Robinson, a senior writer with Vanity Fair. Kavanaugh, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, mixed tears with fury in his statement forcefully denying Ford's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1982 when they were both in high school. He choked up at several points when referring to how his family has been affected by the tempest surrounding allegations by Ford and other women. Opponents of Kavanaugh's nomination said his behavior demonstrated a lack of judicial temperament. Some supporters said they were moved to tears when he broke down. Later, during questioning by some of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic members, Kavanaugh aggressively interrupted his interrogators and even asked sharp questions of his own. 'Have you ever drank so much you didn't remember what happened?' asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat. 'Have you?' countered Kavanaugh. He later apologized. Ford, in contrast, sought to present herself as cooperative and respectful, expressing her wish that 'we could collaborate in a way that could get at more information.' 'I'm used to being collegial,' she said at one point. At another, she said when asked about her emotional state: 'I think that's a great question.' Zoe Chance, a marketing professor at Yale School of Management, said that in terms of winning over public opinion, Ford and Kavanaugh 'are both doing the right thing.' She cited research indicating that men could seem more influential and competent through shows of anger, and women less so. 'When women express strong emotions, we judge them to be emotional — or, in the extreme, 'hysterical,'' Chance said in an email. 'When men express strong emotions, we infer that they must be facing extreme situations.' However, Chance was unsure that Kavanaugh's anger was effective in this case. 'In this particular situation, the emotional display casts doubt on his ability to be dispassionate and objective as a judge,' Chance suggested. 'If we value the ability to separate emotion from facts, then Ford has behaved more judge-like than Kavanaugh has. ' Michael Cunningham, a psychology professor at the University of Louisville, said he found Ford's body language and tone of voice to be persuasive. 'Her generally calm and soft-spoken, yet firm, voice seemed consistent with the feminine sex-role,' he said. 'At the end, I believe she retained her credibility.' As for Kavanaugh, Cunningham said the nominee 'was successful in conveying the emotions of a man who has convinced himself that he has done nothing wrong.' But the professor had doubts about the impact of Kavanaugh's show of emotions. 'Judge Kavanaugh tearing up when mentioning his daughter conveyed a man who was feeling sorry for himself,' Cunningham said. 'Society wants men to be sympathetic, and even tearful at times, but not for themselves.' Glenn Sacks, a commentator who writes often about men's issues, expressed dismay at social-media derision being directed at Kavanaugh due to his emotional displays. 'The mocking of his demeanor is indicative of the restraints still upon men — no weakness allowed, suck it up or get laughed at,' Sacks said in an email. 'Men are taught this at an early age — when women cry, we sympathize. When a man cries, it's so unseemly we can barely stand to look at it.' Jo Langford, a Seattle-based therapist who works with men and boys who have committed sexual offenses, said he was struck by the contrast between Kavanaugh's anger and Ford's 'stable and straightforward cadence.' He concluded that Ford may have fared better in the court of public opinion. Among those closely following the hearing was Danielle Campoamor, a New York-based writer and editor who says she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker five years ago. Ford 'was calm in a way every sexual assault victim is asked to be, lest they be written off as 'unhinged' and 'emotional' and, as a result, no longer credible,' Campoamor said. 'Kavanaugh, by contrast, was unapologetically angry. ... He embodied the anger so many sexual assault victims fear; the anger that keeps so many of us from coming forward.' ___ Associated Press writer Elizabeth Kennedy in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Man nearly paralyzed after driver fires shot, speeds off in road rage attack
    Man nearly paralyzed after driver fires shot, speeds off in road rage attack
    A road rage attack on a busy interstate nearly paralyzed a woman’s son. Now she’s calling the driver a coward for firing his gun and speeding off. The mother does not understand why anyone would fire a gun at her son, especially on busy Interstate 20 near Riverside Parkway.  “You almost took my baby away from me and you need to pay for your crime,” Kristy said. The woman did not want to use her last name. “It is not OK to shoot people on the highway. It is not OK to continue to think that you’re not going to be caught. Whether it be on this side or the other, God knows what you did,”  Kristy shared a picture of the bullet hole in her son's car. The 22-year old told Channel 2 Action News he was driving east on I-20 to Atlanta to see his girlfriend on Saturday. He said he was in the right lane about to merge into the middle lane near Riverside Parkway when a driver of a light-colored hatchback cut him off.  “When we looked at each other, it was in sync,” he said. The victim said he put his hands in the air and the other driver waved a gun and fired a shot.  “It’s about that far from my spine. It’s still in me,” the victim said. The victim said he drove to a gas station on Riverside Parkway and called 911. He also called his mother. TRENDING STORIES: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on sexual assault allegations Man sentenced to 10 days, spread over 10 years, in crash that killed 3 in 2014 Famous rapper arrested on 13 felony charges in Cobb County “I just started screaming. Where, what, and I think at that moment, that’s when he was checking himself. He said, ‘I’m looking,’” Kristy said. The victim said first responders rushed him to the hospital. Doctors told him and his mother removing the bullet is a high-risk procedure.  “This bullet is inches away from his spine. He said he could’ve been paralyzed for the rest of his life,” the victim said. The victim is back home recovering with broken ribs and a bullet that could stay with him for life. His mother said God’s grace performed a miracle. “He is alive. And I thank God for that,” Kristy said. The victim had a vague description of the suspect: a man in his 30s with a beard.  His family is asking the public if they know someone who fits that description with a light colored hatchback to call Cobb County police.
  • The Latest: Kavanaugh becomes flashpoint in governors' races
    The Latest: Kavanaugh becomes flashpoint in governors' races
    The Latest on governors and gubernatorial candidates' reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh (all times local): ___ 7:40 p.m. In New Mexico, where two members of Congress are running for governor, Republican candidate Steve Pearce said in a statement that 'it will be up to the U.S. Senate and the American people to decide the path forward.' Democratic candidate and Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was inspired by Ford's courage. She said in a statement that Kavanaugh's nomination must be withdrawn immediately, citing President Trump's 'refusal to call for a thorough, independent FBI investigation into the multiple credible allegations' against the Supreme Court nominee. ___ 7 p.m.: The battle over sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has spilled into the nation's contested governor's races. Republican governors seeking re-election in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and elsewhere are calling for a full investigation of sexual misconduct allegations about him before the U.S. Senate votes on his confirmation. The calls came as Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Some of their Democratic challengers are saying they should go even further and call on President Donald Trump to withdraw the nomination or for senators to vote down the confirmation. Some Republicans have declined to comment, saying it's a federal issue. Governors don't have an official say in the matter, but their words could add pressure in the process. ___ 6 p.m. The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings have become a big topic in the toss-up race for governor in Connecticut after the Republican candidate initially punted in answering a question about them. During a debate Wednesday night, hours before Christine Blasey Ford testified in Congress, Bob Stefanowski answered a question about whether Kavanaugh should be confirmed by saying, 'I'm going to pass on that. That's a federal issue.' His answer prompted some in the audience to groan. When asked about his answer by reporters afterward, Stefanowski questioned why such a 'serious issue' was brought up as a yes or no question during a lightning round. On Thursday, he said the Senate Judiciary Committee should fully consider the testimony before moving forward. His Democratic opponent, Ned Lamont, said the accusations against Kavanaugh deserve an independent investigation. 'Connecticut needs a governor who will not be silent — one who will be vocal, one who will speak out against sexual violence and one who will be a voice for those who have not been heard,' Lamont said. ___ 3:15 p.m: Some Republican governors are calling for the U.S. Senate to delay a confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters, 'I believe Professor Ford.' He was referring to Christine Blasey Ford, who told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers in the 1980s. Other Republican governors to speak out included Larry Hogan in Maryland, John Kasich in Ohio and Phil Scott in Vermont. All except Kasich are facing re-election in November, and each in a state that often leans Democratic. Unlike many GOP governors and candidates, they have been critical of President Donald Trump on several issues.
  • 1 hearing, 2 witnesses, but vastly different takeaways
    1 hearing, 2 witnesses, but vastly different takeaways
    It was one hearing with just two witnesses but, in an era of deep political polarization and yawning cultural divisions, Americans came away Thursday having heard very different things. Millions of men and women listened to nervous-but-composed college professor Christine Blasey Ford tell the Senate Judiciary Committee she was '100 percent' certain that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused her as a teenager, and they lauded her courage in speaking out. Millions of others saw a woman with a spotty memory who failed to prove Kavanaugh was her abuser, and believed the judge as he repeatedly choked up and vigorously defended himself. 'The allegation of misconduct is completely inconsistent with the rest of my life,' he said. Americans followed the hours of testimony and subsequent questions from their homes, in their cars, in offices and in classrooms. Wherever they were, though, it seemed most responded through the prism of their political bents and personal experiences. Few Americans interviewed by The Associated Press seemed to have had their minds changed by anything they heard. Heather Lake of Omaha, a stay-at-home mother of four and registered Democrat, said she went into the hearings believing Ford and that the professor's testimony only solidified her belief. 'Just seeing how vulnerable she is, it strikes me how cruel all the attacks on her have been,' said Lake, 38, who was sexually assaulted in her teens. 'This is why women keep their sexual assaults to themselves.' But Connie Cook Saunders, a 52-year-old fitness director for a San Diego athletic club who considers herself a moderate Republican, wasn't convinced by Ford's appearance. 'I personally feel like it's a witch hunt,' she said. 'It's political. If it happened to her I am sorry, but it doesn't make sense to bring it up now.' The hearing was to be the culmination of a Supreme Court nomination process that will determine the political bent of the court for decades, and quite likely decide issues such as the legality of abortion and gay marriage in the United States. It took place in a week when 'America's Dad,' Bill Cosby, was declared a sexual predator and sentenced to jail, and at a time when the U.S. president himself has battled multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The major backdrop was #MeToo, in which women across the country have brought down powerful men they accused of sexually assaulting or harassing them. Ford's detailed testimony brought many to tears in the wood-paneled hearing room and beyond as she described being locked in a bedroom as a 15-year-old by two drunk boys whom she identified as Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge. She said Kavanaugh groped her, tried to take off her clothes and covered her mouth to keep her from screaming. 'Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack,' she said, adding that she eventually escaped to a bathroom. The effect of the assault, she said, was years of struggle in college, a lifetime of claustrophobia and panic. She was 'terrified' to testify, she said, but did so because 'I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.' Beginning on a note of barely contained fury, Kavanaugh labeled Ford's accusation and two other allegations that have followed as 'smears,' ''character assassination' and part of a 'calculated and orchestrated political hit' fueled by a hatred of Trump and funded by left-wing opposition groups. He repeatedly fought to control his tears as he talked about how the allegation has destroyed his family. 'The truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone — not in high school, not in college, not ever,' he said. His supporters focused on what Ford could not remember. How is it possible, they wondered, that she didn't recall the exact address where the assault took place or how she got to and from the house? Mary Ann Almeida, who said she was raped as a 14-year-old, thought Ford came across as untruthful. 'When you're a true victim, you remember where it happened,' said Almeida, now 60, who watched the hearing from her home in southeastern Kentucky. 'You know who was in the room, you also remember every single detail.' But it was Kavanaugh who Jalon Alexander, a 25-year-old Democrat and law student at the University of Pittsburgh, did not find credible. 'The more I listened to him, there was nothing he said that made me doubt Dr. Ford's accusation,' Alexander said. 'What makes him so special that we're willing to undermine the integrity and legitimacy of the court?' One viewer saw the hearing as an attack on a successful white man. 'He's on trial for being basically a white conservative who went to an elite school,' said Mike Glasoe of West Fargo, North Dakota, who considers himself independent politically and said he has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. But in Raleigh, North Carolina, artist and retired state employee Penney De Pas called it part of a movement of Americans fed up with men in positions of power abusing their status to get away with sexual assault. 'You have a group of baby boomers and Gen Xers and millennials ... who are like 'We're not going to put up with this anymore,'' De Pas said. Many of the Americans who remembered the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991 found themselves comparing the treatment of accuser Anita Hill and Ford. 'I remember one of the questions asked of Anita Hill was something like, 'Are you a woman scorned?'' recalled Helen Anderson, 72, of Sioux City, Iowa. 'I think some lessons have been learned since Ms. Hill was treated the way she was.' Thomas was confirmed in 1991 despite Hill's allegations of sexual harassment, which he strenuously denied. At least one thing seemed clear Thursday: The country's awareness and understanding of sexual assault has evolved markedly in the years since. 'Culturally, there's been movement toward needing to believe women and feeling that these women are being brave, that it takes some courage to go through that and that is kind of a new thing for our culture as a whole,' said John Cowles, a former federal prosecutor and practicing attorney in Kansas City, Kansas. 'Anita Hill happened at a time in our culture where women were not as empowered as they are now at all levels,' he said. 'It makes sense to me women are believed more now than they were back in the 80s.' RAINN, the anti-sexual violence organization, estimated that its National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 147 percent increase over normal volume Thursday. ___ Margery Beck in Omaha, Neb.; Bill Cormier in Atlanta; Maryclaire Dale, Matt Sedensky and Errin Haines Whack in Philadelphia; Alex Derosier in Raleigh, N.C.; Amy Forliti in Minneapolis; Adam Geller in New York; Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco; Blake Nicholson in Bismarck; Stacey Plaisance in New Orleans; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; and Annika Wolters in Phoenix contributed to this story.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.