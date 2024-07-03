Dad told son ‘stop playing with that gun’ moments before he shot and killed him

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Georgia man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his father.

Police in Fort Worth, Texas responded to a shooting on Chesapeake Bay Drive on Friday, just before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 54-year-old Gene Bass lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Gene Bass was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, witnesses told officers, a black Ford Mustang stopped in front of the home and a man, later identified as Xavier Bass, 27, walked toward Gene Bass.

The affidavit said the suspect was holding a handgun and he threw it up in the air and caught it twice.

“The victim approached the suspect and said something to the effect of, ‘Boy, stop playing with that gun before you shoot someone,’” the affidavit said.

Fort Worth officials said Xavier Bass fired several shots before driving away. Texas authorities said Gene Bass had been shot several times, but at least once in his head.

The suspect was one of the emergency contacts listed on the victim’s driver’s license. Officers found the suspect’s Facebook and noticed a photo of him sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Ford Mustang. The affidavit revealed that Xavier Bass had a car with Georgia license plates registered to him. According to officials, the victim’s ex-wife told police the family had been trying to get ahold of the suspect but couldn’t.

A redacted name of Xavier Bass’ girlfriend states the victim was Xavier Bass’ father.

“Xavier broke down and told her he needed to drive to Texas and that she would find out why when she saw it on the news. He didn’t state why,” the affidavit said.

On Thursday, the suspect allegedly told his girlfriend he was going to drive to see his mom, sell his Mustang, and check himself into a mental hospital. On the day of the shooting, she allegedly tried to call the suspect but he didn’t answer the phone.

On Saturday, Xavier Bass was arrested at a home in Valdosta by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News they did not have a report regarding his arrest, as he was being held for another county out of Texas.

He’s charged with murder.



