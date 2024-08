DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A toddler is being checked out at the hospital after a tree fell on his home on Friday morning.

A massive oak tree fell on a house on McJenkin Drive in DeKalb County and caused major damage.

The boy’s father said that he had to rescue his 2-year-old son from underneath the tree after it fell around 8 a.m.

The child’s mother took him to the hospital to be checked out. There is no word on his current condition.

There was also an infant in the house who was not hurt.