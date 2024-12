BARROW COUNTY — The father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect wants charges against him to be dismissed.

Attorneys for Colin Gray have file a motion to toss 29 charges against him, including Second-degree murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Cruelty to Children.

His lawyers say the charges lack the necessary details to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors say Colin Gray bought his son, Colt, the gun used in the school shooting that killed two students and two teachers.