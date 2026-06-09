Cyclist struck, killed by delivery truck in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a delivery truck in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police officials say officers responded to reports of a cyclist struck near the 3900 block of Campbellton Road around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the cyclist in the roadway.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity was not released.

The driver of the truck remained on scene, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.