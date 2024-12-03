Cyber Monday may be a breeze this year, thanks to artificial intelligence

Something to know this Cyber Monday: artificial intelligence is changing how we shop.

An associate professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, Rajiv Garg, has studied artificial intelligence for over 25 years.

Garg says AI can analyze customers’ browsing behavior, preferences, and history to customize product descriptions, make product recommendations, and even use dynamic pricing and surge pricing to lure shoppers with lower prices or make retailers some extra money with higher ones.

For example, if you search for bedsheets and your search focuses on thread count, that is what will be prominent in the description.

For a long time, we have seen AI tell you what other items customers bought when you’re looking at something.

Garg says AI chatbots, like Google Gemini or ChatGPT, can also search for items for you, acting like shopping assistants.

Additionally, businesses benefit because customers are more likely to buy when they can find what they want.