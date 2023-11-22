Curfew for children under 18 in Atlanta to enforced over Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are reminding residents about the city’s curfew hours for children under 18 years, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The curfew is in place from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Then, the curfew is in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Over the summer, the Atlanta Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee voted in favor of adding penalties to those in violation of the curfew.

The first violation penalty is a citation and the second will be making the child and the parent enter a program.

APD said it wants parents and guardians to be aware of these curfew hours and to be aware of where their kids are at all times.

Last year, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed in a shooting along the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station on Nov. 22 over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Before the shooting, police said a group of juveniles was escorted off of Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and curfew violations.

From there, police said the groups moved to the 17th Street bridge where the shooting occurred.





©2023 Cox Media Group