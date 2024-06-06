Cucumber recall: At least 8 Georgians sick in salmonella outbreak, CDC says

ATLANTA — At least eight people in Georgia have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak potentially linked to a cucumber recall.

That’s according to the latest numbers released Wednesday by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. recalled dark green cucumbers sold to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in 14 states, including Georgia, from May 17 to May 21. The recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers.

The CDC says testing identified salmonella in a cucumber sample, but more testing is underway.

The latest CDC maps shows 162 people have gotten sick and at least 54 people have been hospitalized so far in 25 states and Washington D.C. No deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

What are the steps that customers and businesses should take?

Businesses should not sell or serve the recalled cucumbers and wash and sanitize any other items or surfaces that may have had contact with the cucumbers. They can also notify their customers.

Customers should check with the store where they may have purchased the cucumbers to check if they are listed on the recall. The CDC says if you cannot tell, do not eat the cucumbers and throw them out.

The CDC says you should contact your doctor if you have any severe salmonella symptoms including: diarrhea, fever higher than 102°F, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.



