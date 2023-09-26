Local

Crooning crook puts on porch concert before breaking into Atlanta home, police say

Suspect sings on porch before breaking into Atlanta home (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who may have turned to crime after his dreams of singing didn’t become reality.

Officers say they were called to a home on Seaborn Road in northwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

The homeowner told police that a man had broken into his home and stolen several items. It’s unclear what exactly was stolen.

Police have shared surveillance video that shows the man singing on the front porch of the home.

On several occasions, the man looks directly into the camera.

The video ends as the unidentified suspect opens the door to the home.

Police say after the video ends, the man broke into the house.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!