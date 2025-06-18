Local

Crime Stoppers increasing reward to $15K for information in case of 12-year-old killed in Atlanta

Ja’nylen Greggs (Provided)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Crime Stoppers has raised the reward amount to $15,000 for information that would lead to finding more suspects in last week’s drive-by shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta Sergeant Demetrius Campbell says one man, 19-year-old Michael Hollis, is in custody, but police believe more people were involved.

They are asking the public for help to find Ja’nylen Greggs’s killers.

“We are asking anyone who knows something—anything—to come forward,” Campbell said. “Your tip could be the missing piece that gives this family justice.”

The boy was playing in his yard when a group of people started shooting at one another at The Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments in southwest Atlanta.

“This neighborhood lost a child, and the city lost a child. This is what the impact of gun violence is,” said Darin Schierbaum, Chief of Police for the Atlanta Police Department.

Police are asking for anyone that has any information for the case to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

