Crews work to repair water main break in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

“Atlanta, we are aware of the water main break at Delmonte and Peachtree Rd NE, which will result in a temporary disruption of water service for residents and businesses starting at 2:30 p.m.,” officials said in a social post.

Officials say they will update the community and business throughout the repair process.

Repairs could potentially extend until the evening.

Crews are onsite addressing the issue and responding. — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 15, 2025