Crews searching ponds for metro Atlanta man who vanished 3 months ago, DNR says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are searching several ponds in Newton County in connection to a missing persons case.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed to our partners at Channel 2 Action News that the sheriff’s office asked for their assistance to search the water near Ga. 11 and US 278.

The DNR says deputies are searching for a man who disappeared in May and liked to fish in the ponds. Game wardens and deputies have not confirmed the name of the missing man.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and spotted K-9 units also assisting.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay clear of the area as they continue their efforts.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

