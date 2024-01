ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews are investigating a fire at a construction site in southeast Atlanta.

The fire started Friday morning at Burroughs Street. The fire is now out, but a few Atlanta police cars have arrived at the location.

The construction site appears to be new townhomes being built in a community called Empire Zephyr.

It’s unclear what led to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.

