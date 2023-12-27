Crews investigate potential water main break in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A possible water main break has flooded roads in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood for several hours.

Atlanta Watershed Management (AWM) posted about a potential main break on Monroe Drive Northeast in the Ansley Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials said this could temporarily disrupt water service in the area for residents and businesses.

This is right near Ansley Mall, home to numerous businesses, including Publix, Kroger, LA Fitness and more.

On Wednesday morning, AWM officials confirmed crews are still investigating to determine the issue.

Officials said it remains unclear when this issue will be fixed.

