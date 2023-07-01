Crews find ‘incendiary devices’ during fire investigation near APD Training Academy, officials say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an overnight fire near the Atlanta Police Training Academy.

Atlanta fire officials said just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, crews received reports of a fire near the current Atlanta Police Training Academy located on Southside Industrial Parkway.

When crews arrived, they found several motorcycles on fire inside the parking deck.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found “incendiary devices” on the scene.

Police cars were parked in front of the Atlanta Police Training Academy Saturday morning hours after the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

