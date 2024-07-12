Local

Crews clear roll of steel that fell in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Roll of steel falls in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County (WSB-TV)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to remove a giant roll of steel that fell in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County early on Friday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews were able to drag the steel off to the side of the interstate and get it out of the way of drivers.

It’s unclear if it fell off of a truck driving in the area.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

