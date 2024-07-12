Crews clear roll of steel that fell in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to remove a giant roll of steel that fell in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County early on Friday morning.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews were able to drag the steel off to the side of the interstate and get it out of the way of drivers.
⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY 6:20a Marietta: PD & @GADeptofTrans HERO protect a big cylinder in two left center lanes I-75/nb past N. Loop (Exit 265). Take Cobb Pkwy. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/SBK5xNKkFU— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) July 12, 2024
It’s unclear if it fell off of a truck driving in the area.
There’s no word on if anyone was injured.