Crews break ground on community resource center, mental health facility in Gwinnett Co.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new resource center is coming to Gwinnett County.

Officials say the new, 84,000 square-foot, three-story Community Resource Center on Grayson Highway will include a family resource center, a 30-bed crisis unit.

It also will feature a 24-hour mental health facility, the first of its kind in Gwinnett County.

“The center will be home to the county’s first in-patient stabilization unit that has 30 beds, 24/7 access to care for individuals in crisis,” Gwinnett County spokesperson Deborah Tuff said.

Construction is expected to take about a year to complete. Officials say the facility will potentially open in 2026.