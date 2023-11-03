Crews battling fire at north Georgia lumberyard, third fire within a year

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke firefighters are responding to a lumberyard where a fire started early Friday.

The department says crews are at Hogan’s Lumber off Tallassee Road. Crews are working to put out the flames, so investigators can start looking into the cause and origin of it.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials say that drivers can expect delays because of the response.

This is at least the third fire at the location within the past year. Athens firefighters responded to Hogan Lumber less than two weeks apart on Dec. 10, 2022 and Dec. 18, 2022.





©2023 Cox Media Group