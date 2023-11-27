Local

Crews battling Clayton County apartment complex fire

Clayton County apartment fire Clayton County firefighters were called to The Ashford at Stoneridge Apartments on Flat Shoals Road just after 7 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Clayton County.

Fire officials said crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Stonegate Apartments on Roy Huie Road in Clayton County.

Authorities said they are having trouble containing the blaze.

Crews confirmed eight units had been destroyed.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured, although officials said they were able to get everyone out safely.

The cause is still under investigation.

